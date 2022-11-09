PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are still several outstanding Oregon congressional races, including the state’s newest district: Oregon’s 6th Congressional District.

Democrat contender Andrea Salinas only has a slight lead on Republican hopeful Mike Erickson by about 4,500 votes and there are still many ballots to count.

District 6 has voters from portions of five Oregon counties: Marion, Yamhill, Polk, Washington and Clackamas. Of those, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties will update their numbers at 5 p.m., while Clackamas County is posting an update by 6 p.m.

Erickson, a businessman from Lake Oswego, told KOIN 6 News he was cautiously optimistic about the outcome as he got calls and messages from supporters anxious for results.

“The polling … showed us within the margin of error,” he said, adding that “a lot of … Republicans tend to vote later.”

However, if Salinas wins, she would be Oregon’s first Hispanic congresswoman.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Salinas’s campaign manager said, “The right to vote — and for that vote to be counted — is the cornerstone of our democracy … As ballots continue to be tallied across the sixth district, it’s critical for us to remain patient until final numbers come in. Every ballot must be counted — and we’re confident that, once they are, Andrea Salinas will have won this race.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.