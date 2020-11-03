Vaping tax, campaign finance on Oregon voters minds

This story will be updated as events develop. KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will not call a race for any candidate or issue until that race is called by the Associated Press.
PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — There are 4 statewide ballot measures Oregon voters will decide on Election Day: limiting campaign contributions, increasing cigarette and vaping taxes, legalizing medicinal psilocybin and decriminalizing drugs while establishing treatment and recovery programs.
Here’s a quick overview of Measures 107 and 108.
Measure 107: Authorizes the state legislature and local governments to (1) enact laws or ordinances limiting campaign contributions and expenditures; (2) require disclosure of contributions and expenditures; and (3) require that political advertisements identify the people or entities that paid for them (Information from Ballotpedia)
Measure 108: State lawmakers passed Measure 108 but referred it to the public for a vote. If passed, it would raise Oregon’s cigarette tax from 32nd-highest in the nation to 6th-highest. The most controversial part of Measure 108 is that it would allow the state to start taxing e-cigarettes and vaping products at 65% of the wholesale price — just like cigars. Supporters of the plan claim that would discourage use, especially among teens. Opponents say it would shut down some small businesses.
