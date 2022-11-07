A voter in Estacada drops in his ballot on Election Day, November 3, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If Oregon hopes to catch up to the number of ballots returned in the last two midterm elections, it still has a long way to go.

As of Monday, the day before Election Day, only 36% of ballots in Oregon had been returned.

That’s significantly less than the ballot return rate the day before Election Day the last two midterm elections. On Nov. 5, 2018, 49.8% of ballots had been returned and on Nov. 3, 2014, 49.9% of ballots had been returned.

The number of returned ballots in Oregon is also far behind what it was during the 2020 election, but the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office advised not comparing midterm elections to presidential elections, because presidential election years often have higher voter turnouts.

While Oregon’s ballot return rate is low, it’s currently higher than Washington’s.

In Washington, only 31.97% of eligible voters had returned their completed ballots as of Monday.

Counties near the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area appear to reflect similar trends in voter turnout.

As of Monday, 34.18% of ballots in Multnomah County had been returned. In Washington County, the return rate was 31.55%

Clackamas County has not updated its ballot return numbers since Friday, but last reported a return rate of 31.35%.

Marion County updated its voter data Saturday and said 35.28% of ballots had been returned.

Clark County in Washington posted an update Saturday that said 32.75% of ballots had been returned.

The number of registered voters in Oregon has increased by more than 200,000 since the last midterm election in 2018.

One thing that could impact how quickly ballots are returned in the 2022 election is the new Oregon law that says ballots postmarked by Election Day will still be counted. Before 2022, any ballot submitted through the mail was required to be postmarked by a certain date so that it arrived at elections offices before Election Day.