PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the closing days before the 2022 midterm elections, candidates and activists fanned out across Oregon stumping for votes and making their final arguments.

Sen. Ron Wyden, generally expected to win re-election on Tuesday, canvassed for votes with Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the Democratic nominee for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. She is locked in a tight battle with GOP nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

KOIN 6 News asked for comment from Chavez-DeRemer but has not yet heard back at this time.

Activists for statewide ballot measures also held rallies for their causes.

Lift Every Voice Oregon gathered at a Northeast Portland church to promote Measure 114, which would increase restrictions on who can purchase firearsm in Oregon. It would also created a permitting system that would require local law enforcement to approved purchases and ban magazines containing more than 10 bullets.

Supporters said similar measures in other states have reduced gun violence.

“We could look at the other states that have enacted this and there are 9 or 10 it has reduced,” said supporter Liz McKanna. “Those two concepts have reduced gun violence.”

Asked for comment, opponents from the Oregon Firearms Association told KOIN 6 News: “Measure 114 is unconstitutional and racist at its core.”