Oregon certifies results of 2020 general election

Secretary of State Bev Clarno announces a record 2.4 million ballots cast in Oregon during an election year without precedent

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — After a national election year like no other, Oregon has officially certified the results of the 2020 general election.

Voters made their mark on democracy by casting a record 2.4 million ballots this election, Secretary of State Bev Clarno noted in a Dec. 3 press release announcing the formal certification. For comparison, Beaver State balloters cast about 1.8 million votes during the 2008 general election and 2 million votes in 2016.

“Thank you for participating and making your voices heard,” said Clarno. “I am so proud of the work all of our election officials do every day to ensure that our democracy is safe and secure. Voters can rest assured that their votes count and that our system remains one of the most accessible in the nation.”

The final tally includes votes cast for U.S. President, the incoming Oregon secretary of state, court positions, state lawmakers and state measures.

“During a global pandemic, Oregon proved to the nation that vote-by-mail works, and is safe and secure,” according to the news release.

The Oregon Legislature plans to livestream the meeting of Oregon’s seven electors when the Electoral College casts its electoral votes at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Following the lead of outgoing President Donald Trump, the Oregon Republican Party has cast doubt on the national election results, likening America to a “Banana Republic,” though they appear to have accepted the integrity of local counts.

The Oregon Democratic Party is having none of it.

“Knowing full well that clerks throughout Oregon and across America did their jobs well under exceptionally difficult conditions, the Oregon GOP is re-bleating Donald Trump’s pathetic sore loser whining,” party chair K.C. Hanson said in a statement.