PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By the end of Tuesday evening, Oregon City will have a new mayor.

The special election will decide who will finish out the end of Rachel Lyles-Smith’s term through the end of this year.

Lyles-Smith resigned last spring after deciding to move out of state. She was elected to fill the vacancy left behind by Dan Holladay after residents voted to recall him in Nov. 2020.

Commission President Denyse McGriff has served as interim mayor since late April. She’s one of three candidates on the ballot.



Ballots can be dropped off up until 8 p.m. Tuesday.