Challengers try to unseat Bonamici, Blumenauer, Schrader

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is very difficult to unseat an incumbent. So Republicans Joanna Harbour, Christopher Christensen and Amy Ryan Clouser have their work cut out for them.

They are, respectively, the congressional opponents for incumbent Democrats Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici and Kurt Schrader for 3 of the 5 Oregon seats in the House of Representatives.

1st District: Suzanne Bonamici was first elected to this seat in 2012. The district includes Clatsop, Columbia, Washington and Yamhill counties and a part of Multnomah County. Bonamici served in the state House in 2007-08 and the state Senate from 2008-11.

Christopher Christensen was born in Cincinnati. During his career he’s been a consumer finance specialist, small business owner, entrepreneur and artist and founded a real estate consulting and lobbying firm.

3rd District: Earl Blumenauer was first elected to this seat that includes Portland in 1996. The 72-year-old was a member of the state House from 1973-78, then a Multnomah County commissioner from 1978-85 and a Portland city commissioner from 1986-96

Joanna Harbour earned her law degree in 2003 and lists her career experience as an entrepreneur.

5th District: Kurt Schrader was first elected to the 5th District seat in 2008. The district includes Lincoln, Marion, Polk, and Tillamook counties. Areas of Benton, Clackamas, and Multnomah counties also lie within the district.

Amy Ryan Courser describes herself as “not a career politician” but as “a businesswoman.”

The races in Oregon’s other congressional districts have different complexions.

The 2nd District is an open seat from the retirement of Greg Walden. Cliff Bentz and Alex Spencer are facing off.

The 4th District features well-known challenger Alek Skarlatos against longtime incumbent Peter DeFazio.