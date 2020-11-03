What will Oregon voters say on drug decriminalization?

Amelia Fowler with her father, who died of an overdose in November 2019 (courtesy Amelia Fowler)

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The War On Drugs began in the 1970s. Now 50 years later, there is a growing belief that the War on Drugs was money and effort that could have been better spent with better results.

Measure 110 would reclassify personal drug possession to a Class E violation with a maximum $100 fine. It does not affect people selling or manufacturing illegal drugs. People caught with user-amounts of drugs could get the fine waived by completing a health assessment, during which they could be connected with treatment, recovery and housing services. Those services would also be expanded under Measure 110 and funded with a large chunk of marijuana tax revenue.

Janie Gullickson, one of the chief petitioners, spent 22 years addicted to methamphetamine, beginning early in her teenage years. Despite coming from a relatively privileged background, her drug-use spiraled out of control.

“Measure 110 is an idea that on the surface might sound appealing or compelling, but when you look into it, it’s a very dangerous measure,” Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton told KOIN 6 News.

While Barton agrees the current system is far from perfect, he says making treatment voluntary is not the way to go.

This is one of 4 statewide ballot measures Oregon voters will decide on Election Day: limiting campaign contributions, increasing cigarette and vaping taxes and legalizing medicinal psilocybin.