What will Oregon voters say on drug decriminalization?

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The War On Drugs began in the 1970s. Now 50 years later, there is a growing belief that the War on Drugs was money and effort that could have been better spent with better results.
Measure 110 would reclassify personal drug possession to a Class E violation with a maximum $100 fine. It does not affect people selling or manufacturing illegal drugs. People caught with user-amounts of drugs could get the fine waived by completing a health assessment, during which they could be connected with treatment, recovery and housing services. Those services would also be expanded under Measure 110 and funded with a large chunk of marijuana tax revenue.
Janie Gullickson, one of the chief petitioners, spent 22 years addicted to methamphetamine, beginning early in her teenage years. Despite coming from a relatively privileged background, her drug-use spiraled out of control.
“Measure 110 is an idea that on the surface might sound appealing or compelling, but when you look into it, it’s a very dangerous measure,” Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton told KOIN 6 News.
While Barton agrees the current system is far from perfect, he says making treatment voluntary is not the way to go.
