Tuesday last day to register to vote in Oregon

Ballots will be sent later this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you plan on voting in the November 3 election, Tuesday is your last chance to register to vote in Oregon.

Registration is available through the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.

KOIN 6 News was contacted by a few people who said they had trouble with the Oregon Secretary of State’s voter registration page. But department officials said they have not had any crashes on the site.

“In some cases people have been redirected to another SOS page when in My Vote. Our advice has been to close all windows and try another browser if a user has this problem. I’ve tried myself and haven’t noticed any issues,” Andrea Chiapella with the department told KOIN 6 News.

This year there are 2 voters pamphlets — one for state and federal races, the other for local issues. Ballots are expected to be mailed to Oregon residents later in the week. If you don’t have a ballot by Monday, give your county clerk a call.

Displaced by wildfires

As Oregon continues to recover from a historic rash of wildfires that began on Labor Day, many who have been displaced from their homes may wonder how they can still cast their vote for the general election this November.

Here’s how:

Oregon votes by mail and ballots will start being mailed out on October 14.

You can add a temporary mailing address by October 13 at Oregonvotes.gov/myvote.

The temporary mailing address must be a place you can receive mail.

You can also pick up your mail–including ballots–at the post office that serves your permanent residence address. That also applies if the mailbox at your residence is damaged.

In Washington, voter registration goes through October 26, either online or by mail. Also in Washington, you can register as late as Election Day and then vote in person. Washington ballots will be mailed October 16. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day for it to be counted.