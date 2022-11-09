PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s too early to say for sure, but it looks likely that Oregon will pass Measure 114.

Measure 114 would reform state gun laws by requiring Oregonians to get a permit before obtaining firearms, would require a state police-maintained permit/firearm database and prohibits “large capacity” ammunition magazines. There is an exception for military and law enforcement.

The measure describes “large capacity” magazines as “fixed/detachable magazines (or functional equivalent) that can accept ‘more than 10 rounds of ammunition and allows a shooter to keep firing without having to pause to reload.’” The measure also includes exceptions for “’lever-action’ firearms and permanently altered fixed magazines, 10 rounds or fewer.”

Under Measure 114, Oregonians would have to undergo safety training on storage, firearm abuse prevention, hands-on training and pass a background check to obtain a permit. Permits, which would be valid for five years, must be obtained to get firearms from a gun dealer, private individual or at a gun show. Under Measure 114, a permit may be denied if the applicant “poses a danger to self or others.” There is an exception for military and law enforcement.

Supporters hope it will set a tone for the country. If it passes, it will be some of the strictest gun control legislation in the nation.

The measure was championed by Lift Every Voice Oregon, a group of faith leaders who have been trying to get this on the ballot for years.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, it was a lot of years of work,” said Reverend Doctor Leroy Haynes Jr. with Lift Every Voice Oregon.

The group started the effort in response to school shootings. Haynes says it was a grassroots effort with support from the community.

“They wanted to take care of the children of Oregon,” Haynes stated. “People’s voices were heard, and this is a beginning step and there’s a lot more that has to be done, but people wanted this to be on the line. This is a step we agree with.”

They also hope it can help stem our local gun violence.

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association has vehemently opposed the measure. In October, the organization told KOIN 6 News they have concerns over the permitting process and that they do not think it will make anyone safer.

Haynes disagrees.

“We in Oregon care about the children, we care about mass shootings,” Haynes said. “We want to do something about it.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the NRA for an updated statement but has not heard back as of this writing.