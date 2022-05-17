The 6th Congressional District is a new, open seat for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon, as with all other states, underwent congressional redistricting following the 2020 census. The 2022 primary is the first time the redrawn congressional districts will be on the ballot for voters to choose their US representatives.

Congressional districts are based on population. Since Oregon’s population grew enough to earn a new district, there are only five current US representatives — Democrats Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, Kurt Schrader plus Republican Cliff Bentz — for six districts.

Blumenauer, Bonamici and Bentz are in safe seats.

DeFazio retired in the 4th District. Val Hoyle is the leading Democrat for the nomination, while Alek Skarlatos is unopposed for the GOP nod. Skarlatos lost to DeFazio in the last cycle.

Schrader’s district was reapportioned and he is facing a primary challenge in the 5th District. The new 6th District is wide open.

OREGON 6TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS

This district was one of seven new US House districts created across the country as a result of apportionment after the 2020 census. It’s the first open congressional seat in Oregon since 2012.

The Democrats have some well-known and well-funded names in the primary field. The candidates are: Carrick Flynn, Andrea Salinas, (Steven) Cody Reynolds, Loretta Smith, Ricky Barajas, Greg Goodwin, Kathleen Harder, Teresa Alonso Leon and Matt West.

OREGON 6TH DISTRICT REPUBLICANS

The Republicans also have some well-known names in the primary field with money to keep a campaign going. The GOP candidates are: Amy Ryan Courser, Mike Erickson, Jim Bunn, Ron Noble. Angela Plowhead, David Russ and Nate Sandvig.

KOIN 6 News will have up-to-the-minute election results beginning at 8 p.m.