Dems, GOP to pick Oregon Secretary of State candidates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The race to replace Bev Clarno as Oregon’s Secretary of State won’t be decided until November. But the May primary will provide a great deal of clarity.
Three Democrats — Mark Hass, Shemia Fagan and Jamie-McLeod Skinner — vie for their party’s nomination, while Republican Kim Thatcher faces veteran candidate David Stauffer.
Who will replace Bev Clarno as Oregon Secretary of State?
Clarno currently holds the position but is not seeking reelection. She was appointed by Gov. Kate Brown after the death of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson in February 2019.
Each party’s winner will face the other in the November general election.
