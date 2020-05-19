Will primary voters OK gas tax, homeless services?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voters in Multnomah County will decide on 2 tax measures in the May 19 primary, one to renew the Portland gas tax and the other to provide money for homeless services.

In late February, the Metro Council approved Measure 26-210 for the May ballot — a 1% tax on a person making $125,000 per year or couples making $250,000 per year, as well as a 1% tax on businesses making more than $5 million a year.

Renew gas tax? Fund homeless services? Voters to decide

The measure is expected to provide $250 million a year to organizations that fight homelessness, Metro officials said.

For the past 4 years, the 10-cents-per-gallon fuel tax has fueled funding for Portland streets. Now it’s up for renewal as Measure 26-209.

These ballot measures are being decided during a pandemic that has seen unemployment skyrocket and uncertainty cut across all demographics. How voters react to spending more money right now will be revealed with the primary’s results

