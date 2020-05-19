Who will be the new Multnomah County DA?

Ethan Knight, left, and Mike Schmidt are candidates to become the next Multnomah County DA, May 13, 2020 (Campaign websites)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the past 40 years, there have been only two leaders in the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. But that will change this year.

Current DA Rod Underhill will retire at the end of the year. Now, the two candidates who each worked in the DA’s office face off Tuesday, and each represents different ideologies about the criminal justice system.

Different ideologies on display in Multnomah County DA race

Ethan Knight and Mike Schmidt took different paths to this moment. Knight works for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and has prosecuted high profile cases like Mohammad Mohammad, the man caught trying to set off a bomb at Portland’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Schmidt was appointed by Gov. Kate Brown to lead the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, looking at data and programs to improve the state’s justice system.

Schmidt is supported by the Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and five members of the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners.

Knight is endorsed by the Portland Police Officers Union, the current DA and the union that represents the lawyers in the DA’s office.

KOIN 6 News is Your Local Election Headquarters

Stay with KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com for results after 8 p.m. Tuesday