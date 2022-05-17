PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the current make-up of the Portland City Council, the mayor presides over four at-large councilors. Mayor Ted Wheeler and commissioners Mingus Mapps and Carmen Rubio are not on the ballot this cycle.

But commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Dan Ryan are both in a primary battle to maintain their positions. Hardesty is seeking a second term while Ryan is looking for a full term after winning a special election to replace Nick Fish, who died mid-term.

To voters, Ryan holds Commissioner Position 2, while Hardesty holds Commissioner Position 3.

The top two finishers in each race will meet in the November general election, with the winner joining the Portland City Council in January 2023.

POSITION 2

Dan Ryan won a special election two years ago and is now seeking a full four-year term. He is facing challenges from Alanna (AJ) McCreary, Avraham Cox, Michael Simpson, Sophie Sumney-Koivisto, Sandeep Bali, Renee Stephens, Steven B. Cox and Chris Brummer.

POSITION 3

Jo Ann Hardesty went from community organizer and activist to the City Council when she won her race in 2018. Now seeking a second full-term, she faces a number of challengers: Vadim Mozyrsky, Rene Gonzalez, Peggy Sue Owens, Dale Hardt, Chad Leisey, Jeffrey A. Wilebski, Karellen Stephens, Joseph Whitcomb, Kim Kasch and Ed Baker.

Depending on what voters decide later this year, the Portland City Charter may change the form of government to have more people on the city council, elected by specific districts rather than at-large.

KOIN 6 News will have up-to-the-minute election results beginning at 8 p.m.