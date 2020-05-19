Salem voters to choose mayor in primary

Chuck Bennett seeking 3rd term

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett and challenger Brooke Jackson, May 2020 (Websites)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem voters will decide Tuesday whether Mayor Chuck Bennett will earn a third term leading Oregon’s capital city.

Bennett told KOIN 6 News he’s proud of the revitalization of the downtown area and hopes it returns after the pandemic. He’s also proud of the programs in place for the homeless.

Salem’s choices for mayor: 3rd term or newcomer

Voters will choose between Bennett and political newcomer Brooke Jackson.

KOIN 6 News tried multiple times to reach Jackson but did not receive a reply.

