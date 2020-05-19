Walden’s open seat focus in Oregon primary

The US House of Representatives, February 13, 2020 (Nexstar)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The only Republican in Oregon’s congressional delegation, Greg Walden, announced he would not seek another term in the House of Representatives. That set up a race for the GOP nomination to succeed him in the state’s red-leaning 2nd District.

Knute Buehler, the former Oregon legislator who lost his race for governor to Kate Brown in 2018 announced in December he was running to fill the congressional seat being vacated by Walden.

Buehler has competition, though, from State Sen. Cliff Bentz, Justin Livingston, Jimmy Crumpacker and Jason Atkinson.

There are 4 Democrats seeking the nomination: John Holm, Nick Heuertz, Alex Spencer and Chris Vaughn.

The other congressional districts are also on the ballot, but the incumbent Democrats — Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader — are all running again. Their Republican opponents will be chosen Tuesday and will face the incumbent in November.

Bonamici will face either Heidi Briones or Amanda Siebe in District 1.

Blumenauer is likely to face Joanna Harbour in District 3.

DeFazio’s opponent in District 4 could be Alek Skarlatos, who helped stop a terrorist attack on a Paris train in 2015, or it could be Nelson Ijih.

And in District 5, Schrader will face either Amy Ryan Courser or Shane Dinkel.

One of Oregon’s senators is also up for re-election in 2020. Jeff Merkley’s Republican opponent will be either Jo Rae Perkins, Paul Romero, Robert Schwartz or John Verbeek.

