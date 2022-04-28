PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6’s media partner Pamplin Media Group is hosting an earlier debate among Oregon Republican gubernatorial hopefuls on Thursday afternoon.

The candidates for the Pamplin debate include Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman.

Gomez and Hess are entrepreneurs. McQuisten currently serves as the mayor of Baker City, while Thielman served as superintendent of Alsea School District before resigning to focus on his campaign.

The debate among these candidates starts at noon on Thursday.

The co-hosted debate between KOIN 6 and Pamplin Media Group, which will be moderated by Jeff Gianola, starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will feature Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam, Christine Drazan and Bob Tiernan.