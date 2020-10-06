Fagan, Thatcher to face off in Oregon Secretary of State debate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s secretary of state race between Kim Thatcher and Shemia Fagan are slated to face off in a socially-distance debate inside the KOIN 6 News studio Tuesday evening.

Tune into KOIN 6 News or visit KOIN.com at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 for the hourlong debate between the Republican and Democratic contenders for Bev Clarno’s seat.

When Dennis Richardson died in 2019, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown named Clarno to replace him, with the stipulation that she wouldn’t run in 2020, making the secretary of state race an open one.

On the Republican side, Kim Thatcher easily dispatched her primary rival to become the nominee. Shemia Fagan earned the Democratic nomination with a razor-thin win that needed extra time to count all the ballots.

Both are state senators. Fagan represents Portland in District 24, Thatcher represents Keizer in District 13.

Regardless of how they got there, Thatcher, 55, hopes to extend the GOP’s hold on this statewide office while Fagan, 39, seeks to return it to the Democrats.