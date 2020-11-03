Oregon Senate race: Jeff Merkley vs Jo Rae Perkins

Jeff Merkley has held the seat since winning in 2008

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — United States senators are elected for 6 year terms. Jeff Merkley was elected to the US Senate in 2008 and, honestly, it would be seismically shocking if he didn’t win another term in the 2020 election.

Merkley, who earned 99% of the vote in the Democratic primary in May, is facing Republican Jo Rae Perkins, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that claims President Trump is leading a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and pedophiles.

National GOP leaders have distanced themselves from her.

Shortly after the primary, when KOIN 6 News asked about Perkins, Merkley merely said, “I have no comment on my potential Republican opponent.”

The first items Republican Jo Rae Perkins lists on her website as her qualifications to unseat Sen. Jeff Merkley are her experience as a “financial advisor, budget analyst, debt freedom counselor, and personal banker,” yet KOIN 6 News has learned she has filed for bankruptcy twice and had her Certified Financial Planner mark revoked by the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Board.

Perkins previously ran unsuccessfully for election to the US Senate to represent Oregon in 2014 and to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District in 2016 and 2018.

Merkley, a native of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, has a master’s degree from Princeton. He first held elective office with a 1998 victory in a race for the Oregon House of Representatives, where he served until he was elected to the Senate.

Oregon’s other US senator, Ron Wyden, isn’t up for re-election until 2022.