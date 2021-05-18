Oregon voters choose in May 2021 special election

An election worker sorts mail-in ballots at the Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

School boards and tax measures on the ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Special elections for school boards and tax measures dot the Oregon ballot in May 2021. Each election was local in nature and none had statewide implications.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Election results will be available online soon after the polls close.

In Multnomah County, the school board race drew a fair amount of attention, as did the race in Beaverton.

In all eight school boards in Oregon held elections in May 2021.

There were also races in Multnomah County for the boards for both Mt. Hood Community College and Portland Community College.

And in Multnomah County, voters needed to decide whether to renew a levy for the Oregon Historical Society.