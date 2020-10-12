Oregon Voters Guide: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Election Day 2020 is just around the corner, and whether you’re a first-time voter or a seasoned voting veteran, there’s still lots to do ahead of Nov. 3.

Oregon has been voting by mail for more than two decades, and while ballots are being sent out, it’s not too late to register to vote.

Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote, finding the nearest ballot drop off location and more:

Registering to vote

How can I vote? Oregon voters have voted only by mail for presidential elections since 2000, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. When is the deadline to register to vote? Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Where can I register to vote? You can register online at MyVote or fill out a Voter Registration form and return or send it to your county elections office. What do I need to register to vote? You’ll need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card issued by the state DMV. However, if you don’t have one of those items, you can still use the MyVote online registration portal – you’ll just need to print, sign and return the form to your county elections office. Where’s my county elections office? A full list of Oregon county elections officials and addresses can be found here. Where can I drop off my ballot? A full list of ballot drop boxes will be released by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office on Oct. 14. I’ve been displaced due to the wildfires. Can I still vote? Yes. If you’ve lost your home or have been otherwise displaced due to September wildfires, learn how you can still vote by clicking here. If I have been convicted of a felony, can I vote? Those who are currently incarcerated on a felony charge cannot vote; however, Oregon allows those who have been released from prison to vote. Just make sure your voting status is active or reactivate it using MyVote online. Can I register to vote via absentee? Yes, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office said students attending an out-of-state college or those who are traveling during an election can still receive a ballot. Click here to download an Absentee Ballot Request Form, fill it out and return it to your county elections office, or update it online using MyVote. How old do I have to be to register to vote? You register to vote at 16, but your first ballot will not be mailed until the first election in which you’re 18 years old.

What’s on the statewide ballot?

Statewide, Oregonians can cast their vote for:

President

U.S. Senate race

U.S. Congressional race

Oregon Secretary of State race

Oregon Attorney General race

Oregon Treasurer race

Measure 107

Measure 108

Measure 109

Measure 110

Measure 6-185

Measure 22-183

Who is on your ballot for U.S. House of Representatives will depend on where you live in Oregon. Voters will also be casting their ballots for the Oregon Legislature.

Meet the candidates in Oregon

U.S. Senate

US Representative 1st District

US Representative 2nd District

US Representative 3rd District

US Representative 4th District

US Representative 5th District

Oregon Secretary of State

Oregon Treasurer

Michael P Marsh, Constitution Party

Oregon Attorney General

Voters will also get to decide on state senators, state representatives, county commissioners and a variety of local nonpartisan offices. Click here to view this year’s voters’ pamphlet online.

Statewide measures on the ballot

Measure 107: Campaign finance reform

Measure 107 would authorize the Oregon Legislature and local governments to enact laws or ordinances that would limit campaign contributions and spending. It would also require disclosure of contributions and spending and require political ads identify the people or entities that paid for them.

Measure 108: Tobacco and vaping tax

The ballot measure proposes increasing the state’s cigarette tax from $1.33 per pack to $3.33 per pack, and would impose a tax on vaping products at a rate of 65% of the wholesale price. The revenue derived from the taxes would go to the Oregon Health Authority for medical and health programs.

Measure 109: Legalizes psilocybin mushrooms for program

If approved by voters, the ballot measure would allow the manufacture, delivery and administration of psilocybin, a.k.a. magic mushrooms, at supervised and licensed facilities for therapeutic purposes by 2022 after the Oregon Health Authority develops the program. The measure would also create an enforcement and taxation system, an advisory board and an administration fund.

Measure 110: Decriminalizes possession of certain drugs

Measure 110 would reclassify personal drug possession to a Class E violation with a maximum $100 fine. People caught with user-amounts of drugs could get the fine waived by completing a health assessment, during which they could be connected with treatment, recovery and housing services. Those services would also be expanded under Measure 110 and funded with a large chunk of marijuana tax revenue.