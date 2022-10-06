PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In November, Oregon voters will decide whether or not to pass a gun measure that would impose new requirements for purchasing firearms in the state.

Proponents of Measure 114 hope the law could make Oregon safer, but skeptics argue it would do the opposite.

Measure 114 would require a permit and a background check to purchase guns. It would also ban the sale of magazines that hold 10 or more rounds with an exception for military and law enforcement members.

The measure was spearheaded by Lift Every Voice Oregon which is a group of faith leaders in response to mass shootings. The group had been working to get the measure on the ballot for years and were successful over the summer.

On Thursday, John Hopkins University expert Daniel Webster said, based off their research, this law could mean fewer shooting deaths.

“We have other studies where we looked at urban counties throughout the states, we estimated an 11% lower rate of firearm homicides associated with these types of laws,” Webster said. “We estimate a 54% lower rate of fatal mass shootings associated with these laws.

Webster also pointed to the impact of homicide rates in Missouri after the state repealed a handgun purchasing law.

“You look at what happened when Missouri repealed its handgun purchasing license law you had a sharp increase in homicide rates,” said Webster.

However, the National Rifle Association does not think the measure would make Oregon any safer and says it would make crime worse.

“This gun measure targets law abiding citizens…they can’t be used anymore,” Aoibheann Cline of the NRA said.

“I was surprised to see this make the ballot, and now the fight is what does this ballot measure do?” Cline added. “Not only is this the most egregious gun control program, but it does nothing to address gun violence, in fact it will just be a systematic end to gun ownership in Oregon.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to supporters of Measure 114 but have not heard back.