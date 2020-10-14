Oregon begins mailing out ballots to registered voters

Officials say voters should send in or drop off your ballot as quickly as you can

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many voters across the Pacific Northwest should expect to receive their ballots in the mail this week.

The deadline to register to vote in Oregon was just before midnight on Tuesday. Officials in numerous counties, including Clackamas and Washington counties, say they will be sending off ballots first thing Wednesday morning. Voters should expect to receive their ballots either Wednesday or Thursday, according to the secretary of state.

Officials say voters should send in or drop off your ballot as quickly as you can. The last day to safely mail your ballot is October 27.

Ballots are due back in person, at a drop box or county election office by 8 p.m. on November 3 –Election Day. Election officials stress postmark dates do not count for ballots in Oregon.

There are several major elections this November — including the presidency, the Portland mayoral race and several key measures.

Up in Washington state, ballots are on the way to registered voters this week as well. Starting Friday, ballots will be mailed out and Accessible Voting Units will be available at voting centers.

Once you receive your ballot, you can either mail them back — as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day — or drop them off at one of more than 500 drop boxes statewide.

Register to vote in Washington

If you are still not registered in Washington, you have until October 26th to do so online or by mail. After October 26, you can still register in person — up until November 3.