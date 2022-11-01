PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Governor Kate Brown’s term coming to a close, Oregon’s three-leading gubernatorial candidates have shared their plans to solve the homeless crisis in the state.

While Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson say there is no simple solution, each has ideas on how to get started helping the thousands of people living on the streets across the state.

“If you see on my plan, that’s on my website, talks about focusing on particular populations. First, veterans, parents with kids, young people who have come out of foster care, we know who they are, right? Our seniors, we have too many seniors who are living on the street. So, let’s make progress. Right away, we have resources,” Kotek explained.

Meanwhile, Drazan states “when it comes to serving the needs of folks that are facing behavioral health challenges, mental health challenges, the state needs to support that workforce, we need to get more people into those fields, we need to improve reimbursement rates so people choose those fields and then they can sustain their businesses to provide those supports.”

“There is no sense of urgency, there appears to be plenty of money, there appears to be a proliferation of not-for-profits,” Johnson said. “Everybody thinks somebody else is responsible. If I were governor, the day after the election, I would convene social service, behavioral health people, addiction, law enforcement and get specific accountable actions.”

Overall, the three candidates say they would declare a homeless emergency statewide to free up dollars and make it easier to locate shelters.

KOIN 6 News asked the three candidates for one-on-one interviews over the past couple of months for this report but had to rely on Christine Drazan’s recent interview on KOIN 6 News’ Eye on Northwest Politics for an interview.

Oregon voters have until Election Day, Nov. 8, to return ballots to drop boxes or county election offices by 8 p.m. Voters in Oregon and Washington can mail in ballots as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 8.

So far, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, 20% of ballots have been returned.