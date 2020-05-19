Oregon’s primary includes the race for POTUS

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. The level of inconsistency and chaos surrounding Trump’s coronavirus response is reaching new heights, as Democrats show new signs of unifying behind presumptive presidential nominee Biden. (AP Photo, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee to faceoff against Donald Trump in November, each of them faces challengers in Tuesday’s Oregon’s presidential primary

There are 3 Republican candidates on the Oregon presidential primary ballot plus 11 Democrats seeking the nomination:

Republicans: Donald Trump, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld

Democrats: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang.

The Democrats will officially select its presidential nominee at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the week of August 17, 2020. The convention was originally scheduled to take place July 13-16, 2020, but organizers postponed the event in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican Party will officially nominate Trump for president again at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina being held from August 24-27, 2020. Trump has already collected enough delegates to earn the GOP nomination.

