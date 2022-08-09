PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The reverberations from Jaime Herrera Beutler’s concession in the Washington 3rd District Congressional primary are felt all across the nation.

Trump-endorsed Joe Kent will face first-time candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the November general election.

Lewis & Clark College political science professor Ben Gaskins said this match-up is “a much more conservative pro-Trump Republican” against “a relatively unknown Democrat.”

“We’re going to have a very different person running this district than we’ve had for the past few cycles,” Gaskins said.

Kent declined to comment Tuesday night to KOIN 6 News but said he will release a statement on Wednesday.

Gluesenkamp Perez told KOIN 6 News the stakes are increased since this congressional race will be highly contested. Democrats hope to flip this longtime Republican-held seat.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent are the candidates for the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. (Campaign photos, 2022)

“It’s really critical to me that we stay locally-based, that we stay really closely listening to the members of this district,” said Gluesenkamp Perez. “We can’t win this race without the support of moderates on both parties and that is exactly what needs to happen in our country. We’ve got to start pulling together and dealing with the real problems that are facing us and not letting those clickbait politics divide us.”

Gaskins says Gluesenkamp Perez has a challenge ahead in the midterms in a district that leans Republican, but will likely come down to centrist and independent or non-affiliated voters.

“The election, itself, will likely be far closer than it would’ve been than if Jaime Herrera Beutler had become one of the top 2 candidates to move on to November,” said Gaskins. “I would expect a lot of money and time and advertising being put into this race.”