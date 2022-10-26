Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan during an interview on Eye on Northwest Politics, October 23, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nike co-founder Phil Knight made another significant contribution to the Oregon governor’s race Tuesday when he donated $500,000 to Republican candidate Christine Drazan.

This is the second donation Knight has made to Drazan. He also gave her $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The most recent Knight contribution was first reported by OPB.

Before that donation, Knight had invested $3.75 million in unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. He made his final $2 million payment to her campaign in early September, before deciding to back the Republican.

His decision to change allegiance came after recent polls showed Drazan with a strong lead over Johnson.

A nonpartisan poll conducted by Emerson College showed that 36% of Oregon voters are favoring Drazan. Democrat Tina Kotek was close behind with 34% and Johnson was trailing the others with 19%.

According to an OregonLive poll published Sept. 30, 32% of voters said they’re backing Drazan while 31% will support Kotek. Among those polled, 18% said they’re behind Johnson.

Knight has not contributed at all to Democrat Tina Kotek’s campaign, but she leads the candidates in 2022 campaign contributions.

So far this year, she’s raised a total of $24.8 million. Drazan has raised $19.9 million and Johnson has raised $14.3 million.