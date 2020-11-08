Photos: Trump supporters partake in national rally from Salem

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally to protest against President-elect Joe Biden’s win Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Salem, Ore. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporters of President Trump gathered in Salem Saturday as part of a nationwide “Stop the Steal,” rejecting the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. The demonstration went on for most of the afternoon, but as the evening approached, tensions between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters rose.

Salem Police declared an unlawful assembly around 5 p.m. and ordered the crowd to disperse, according to Zane Sparling of the Portland Tribune. Authorities closed the street in front of the Oregon Capitol building to traffic and diverted cars away.

Oregon State Police reported four arrests were made during the rally. 

  • One supporter of President Trump holds a gun as another a baseball bat in front of the Oregon State Capitol building Saturday, Nov 7, 2020, in Salem, Ore., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Armed supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a rally to protest against President-elect Joe Biden’s win, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Salem, Ore. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a rally to protest against President-elect Joe Biden’s win Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Salem, Ore. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally to protest against President-elect Joe Biden’s win Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Salem, Ore. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Supporters of President Trump, left, fight with a counterprotester, center right, at the Oregon State Capitol building Saturday, Nov 7, 2020, in Salem, Ore. Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Oregon State Police arrest a Black Lives Matter protester during a dueling rally with a “Stop the Steal” rally on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Supporters of President Trump stand arm-in-arm as Black Lives Matter protesters approach during a “Stop the Steal” rally on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Oregon State Police and Salem Police guard the Oregon State Capitol building during dueling Black Lives Matter and “Stop the Steal” protests on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Black Lives Matter and Antifascist protesters march on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Oregon State Police and Salem Police guard the Oregon State Capitol building during dueling Black Lives Matter and “Stop the Steal” protests on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: A Proud Boy displays a bandana with the phrase Stand Back, Stand By, a reference to President Trumps statements about the group during a “Stop the Steal” rally on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: A supporter of President Trump rests his hand on a handgun while arguing with Black Lives Matter Protesters following a “Stop the Steal” rally on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Oregon State Police and Salem Police block a street during dueling Black Lives Matter and “Stop the Steal” protests on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Oregon State Police arrest a Black Lives Matter protester during a dueling rally with a “Stop the Steal” rally on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Oregon State Police and Salem Police guard the Oregon State Capitol building during dueling Black Lives Matter and “Stop the Steal” protests on November 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Angry supporters of President Trump took to the streets across the country following reporting that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

