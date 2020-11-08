Photos: Trump supporters partake in national rally from Salem

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally to protest against President-elect Joe Biden’s win Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Salem, Ore. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporters of President Trump gathered in Salem Saturday as part of a nationwide “Stop the Steal,” rejecting the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. The demonstration went on for most of the afternoon, but as the evening approached, tensions between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters rose.

Salem Police declared an unlawful assembly around 5 p.m. and ordered the crowd to disperse, according to Zane Sparling of the Portland Tribune. Authorities closed the street in front of the Oregon Capitol building to traffic and diverted cars away.

Oregon State Police reported four arrests were made during the rally.