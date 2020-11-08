Photos: Trump supporters partake in national rally from Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporters of President Trump gathered in Salem Saturday as part of a nationwide “Stop the Steal,” rejecting the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. The demonstration went on for most of the afternoon, but as the evening approached, tensions between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters rose.
Salem Police declared an unlawful assembly around 5 p.m. and ordered the crowd to disperse, according to Zane Sparling of the Portland Tribune. Authorities closed the street in front of the Oregon Capitol building to traffic and diverted cars away.
Oregon State Police reported four arrests were made during the rally.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.