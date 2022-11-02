Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated Betsy Johnson are the candidates for Oregon governor (Campaign photos, 2022)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With less than a week before Election Day, a new poll from Nelson Research shows that the Oregon governor’s race may be a nailbiter.

The Oregon-based public opinion research firm recently surveyed 577 likely voters. Results showed that Republican Christine Drazen received 43.5% of the vote, while Democrat Tina Kotek garnered 41.1% of votes. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson tallied 5.4% of the vote — 9.4% of voters were undecided.

Nelson says that of the 42.6% of respondents who say they already voted, Drazen leads Kotek by less than one point (47.6% to 46.7%).

The poll also surveyed participants on the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries, or BOLI, race and Measure 114.

Christina Stephenson garnered 22.5% support in the BOLI race, followed by Cherri Helt with 16.1%. Meanwhile, 61.4% of voters were undecided.

For Measure 114, 49.4% of voters opposed the bill while 46.1% supported it — 4.5% of voters were undecided.

The survey was conducted Oct. 31 – Nov. 1. both online and with live calls. Nelson says the survey has a margin of error of 4.1%.