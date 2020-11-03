Portland businesses boarding up as election protests loom

Downtown Portland businesses boarded up their windows in anticipation of protests about the election, November 2, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although law enforcement officials said there is no known threat to election security in the Portland area, businesses throughout the city are taking precautions to protect property and employees.

Businesses throughout downtown Portland boarded up windows on Monday and posted signs that they’re closed on Election Day.

There is an increased law enforcement presence outside the Multnomah County Election Offices, including deputies and officers from the Port of Portland and Gresham police. Those officers will keep their eyes open for any attempts at intimidation or interfering with voting.

A sign in a downtown Portland business on Election Eve, November 2, 2020 (KOIN)

Earlier Monday, Gov. Kate Brown announced a Unified Joint Command for election security in Portland through Wednesday with the Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in charge. Additionally, Brown said the National Guard is on call for whatever events may develop.

Late Monday afternoon, the Unified Command said they were aware of a “direct action” planned to begin at Director’s Park in downtown Portland at 8 p.m. Over the course of the months of protests, a “direct action” event has often escalated into violence and confrontation.

“Some individuals attending these events have engaged in criminal behavior, such as vandalism, arson and reckless burning, burglary, intimidation, assault and possession or use of weapons unlawfully, and have intimidated public members and journalists,” officials with the Unified Command said in a statement. “On social media, event organizers are openly asking participants to not livestream the gathering.”

Officials said they support “peaceful public assembly” but that the First Amendment “does not protect or allow for criminal conduct.”

“If you plan to engage in lawful activities, be aware of those around you and their intentions, adhere to the direction of public safety officials, and report criminal acts,” officials said.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the night develops.