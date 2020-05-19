Primary voters to choose Portland City Council

4 of the 5 City Council positions are on the primary ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Nick Fish died January 2 after battling stomach cancer, it set in motion an almost wholesale opportunity for Portland voters to keep, modify or almost totally change the City Council

Four of the 5 city council seats are on the ballot in this May primary. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is the only one not up for re-election.

Fish’s death and Amanda Fritz’s decision not to run again were 2 of the openings. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly announced they were seeking re-election.

Though there are 4 openings on the council, the race for the seat Eudaly holds — Position 4 on the ballot — has attracted the most attention, in part because she has 7 challengers, some of them very high profile.

Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and 3 of her challengers: Sam Adams, Mingus Mapps, Keith Wilson (May 13, 2020)

Eudaly, who ousted incumbent Steve Novick in 2016, faces Mingus Mapps, Robert MacKay, Keith Wilson, Kevin McKay, Seth Wooley, Aaron Fancher and Sam Adams.

Mapps once worked in Eudaly’s bureau. Wilson is the president of a Portland-based freight company. And Adams was at one time Portland’s mayor.

If any one of the candidates in any of these races gets one more vote than 50% in the May 19 primary, that candidate will be on the City Council. If not, the top 2 votegetters in that race will face off in November.

Here are the Portland City Council candidates for the other open positions:

Position 1: Carmen Rubio, Philip Wolfe, Timothy DuBois, Candace Avalos, Isham Harris, Cullis (James) Autry, Alicia McCarthy, Corinne Patel, Mary Ann Schwab

Position 2 (to fill Nick Fish’s term): Jack Kerfoot, Alicea Maurseth, Walter Wesley, Diana Gutman, Loretta Smith, Margot Black, Terry Parker, Julia DeGraw, Cynthia Castro,

Dan Ryan, Tera Hurst, Sam Chase, Ronault (Polo) Catalani, Rachelle Dixon, Jeff Lang, James (Jas) Davis, Aquiles Montas, Ryan Farmer

