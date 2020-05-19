Portland mayor’s job on line in Tuesday primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ted Wheeler wants another term as Portland’s mayor. There are 16 other candidates who want to replace him. Tuesday’s primary may be decisive.

Of those 16, there are 3 who pose a serious challenge: Sarah Iannarone, Ozzie Gonzalez and Teressa Raiford.

The others — Michael O’Callaghan (aka, Mike O’C), Bruce Broussard, Michael Burleson, Cash Blanco Carter, Willie Banks, Lew Humble, Floyd La Bar, Mark White, Michael Jenkins, Beryl McNair, Piper Crowell, Sharon Joy, Jarred Bepristis, Daniel Hoffman and Randy Rapaport — realistically aren’t competitive in the race. Two dropped out but still appear on the ballot.

If any one of the candidates gets one more vote than 50% in the May 19 primary, that candidate will be the city’s next mayor. If not, the top 2 votegetters will face off in November.

Ted Wheeler won his first term as Portland mayor in the 2016 primary when he bested the field and became the successor to Charlie Hales. He’s seeking his second term.

Sarah Iannarone is known as a small business owner, community organizer and urban policy consultant. She wants to establish organized homeless communities to help people get off the streets.

Ozzie Gonzalez is an architect and sustainability consultant who is on the TriMet board. He says a tax or bond measure to raise funds to help the homeless doesn’t work quick enough. He supports designated zones with the help of churches and neighborhood groups.

Teressa Raiford is the founder of Don’t Shoot Portland, a community organizer and a 4th-generation Portlander.

