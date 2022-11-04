PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Election Day fast approaching, Oregon voters have until Nov. 8 to fill out their ballots and drop them in a ballot drop box or the mailbox for their vote to count.

New to Oregon in 2022, voters can now mail-in ballots on Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 8. However, voters need to keep mail collection times in mind when mailing them in.

Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott explained “if we receive it within seven days of the election, that has a valid postmark from Election Day, then we can count it.”

Most mail-in ballots coming from in-state arrive within a couple of days and in close races, they could make a difference in the outcome.

In Multnomah County, ballots are coming in slower than in any other county with about 75% of ballots yet to be returned. Statewide, about 70% of voters have not returned ballots.

Multnomah County Elections offices will be open on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and open 8 a.m. Monday. Ballot drop boxes are also available around the state 24/7, with many located in front of libraries.

Come Election Day, counting will go on overnight in Multnomah County and it could be later in the week that close races around the state are finally decided.