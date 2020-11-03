Will voters change charter to reform Portland police?

Someone altered the walk signal at SW Main and 3rd to flash “Don’t Shoot,” June 17, 2020. (KOIN)

This story will be updated as events develop. KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will not call a race for any candidate or issue until that race is called by the Associated Press.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The protests that roiled Portland since May are the most visible efforts to reform the way police operate. But Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has been pushing for police reform and accountability for decades. She’s been the driving force to get Measure 26-217 on the ballot.

Measure 26-217 would create a new oversight board of community members who would review complaints against the Portland Police Bureau and impose discipline.

The measure changes the city’s charter: it scraps the current police review committee and creates a new oversight group with civilians who would have the ability to discipline and fire police officers—responsibilities currently belonging to Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner.

Apart from investigating deadly force, the board would review other police issues like in-custody deaths. Current or former police officers would not be allowed to be on the board.

Opponents disagree with the measure, saying current levels of oversight can be tweaked to serve the purpose.

If passed, the city council would form a commission to work on details to create the board and there would have to be discussions with the police union.