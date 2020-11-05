Portlanders react to tight presidential contest

Portlanders react the day after the presidential election and still no call on a winner. From left: Brian Manley, Amanda Rodgers, Jessica Gomez, Gleb Velikanov and Wanda Woodruff. November 4, 2020 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders are crossing their fingers for their respective candidates a day after the presidential election with still no call as to a winner in what is proving to be a tight contest between President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

KOIN 6 News spoke with various people on the street Wednesday afternoon to get their reactions of Tuesday’s election, the outcome of which has yet-to-be called by official counts tracked by the Associated Press. Election-related unrest proved to be a top-of-mind topic as well, though the conversations occurred before Portland’s Unified Command declared a riot, brought in the National Guard and made several arrests Wednesday evening in downtown.

Brian Manley told KOIN 6 News near the Lloyd Center that he voted independent, having eschewed the mainstream options of either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. He said whatever outcome, he hopes people don’t use it as an excuse to go out and smash windows of business and go looting.

“It’s still no excuse for the looting, for the robbing, for breaking in windows.”

Manley said he had seen buildings already being boarded up in northeast Portland while getting lunch with a friend.

“I can understand you being angry, I can understand you being upset. But channel that anger in other areas. You don’t have to go out and hurt people’s businesses or hurt people in general. It’s just not the right way. We’re Portland, Oregon, we’re better than that. Or at least we should be.”

Amanda Rodgers says she thinks Presidential candidate Joe Biden is better suited to address issues like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and homelessness issues.

Amanda Rodgers was walking her dog at Holladay Park when she told KOIN 6 News she also lamented the protentional for election-time unrest that may unravel to violence.

“What’s the point of destroying the city if your president didn’t win?” she said. “People work downtown, people need their jobs.”

Other than that, Rodgers is hoping Joe Biden wins, saying she thinks he would do a better job than Trump at getting coronavirus under control and addressing homelessness issues.

Rodgers said the fact that the race has not been called yet shows how tight of a race it truly is.

“Sometimes Biden’s in the lead, sometimes Trump’s in the lead, this is a close race. Right now Biden is in the lead so it’s just a waiting game to see who will win.”

Jessica Gomez, left, and Wanda Woodruff say they both hope Trump will win. Gomez says she’s homeless but secured a job for the first time in 10 years when Trump was in office.

KOIN 6 News caught up with Jessica Gomez and Wanda Woodruff as they were waiting for a bus outside of Lloyd Center. They both said they support Trump for president, though only Gomez voted this election as Woodruff said she doesn’t have faith in the process or that it actually makes a difference.

“I think he was God’s chosen president, which was a big deal to me,” Gomez said. “The second reason is I haven’t been employed in 10 years, I’m homeless, and I finally started working again when Trump was in office. I appreciate that.”

Both Gomez and Woodruff also remarked that they were supportive of the passage of Measure 110 to decriminalize small amounts of most hard drugs.

“Jail doesn’t work for addicts,” Gomez said.

Gleb Velikanov said he’s crossing his fingers that Joe Biden will win the presidency.

Gleb Velikanaov told KOIN 6 News near North Williams Avenue that he and others close to him were “cautiously optimistic” for Biden to win the election.

“I think I speak for most folks here in the Pacific Northwest/West Coast — honestly parts of the country that have two brain cells to rub together — are very much ready to exit the forgettable four years of embarrassment that happened.”

When asked whether he was worried that whatever election outcome might crop up would be contested or challenged, Velikanaov was optimistic on that point as well.

“Hopefully that will not be the case. And if it were to happen, I personally do have enough faith the founding aspects of American democracy where we can handle any sort of thing like that in normal, civilized manner.”

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Biden held 264 electoral votes while Trump held 216, according to the Associated Press. It takes 270 electoral votes for a candidate to win the White House. Nevada, Alaska, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia have yet to call an official winner.