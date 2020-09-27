Portland’s ‘Raging Grannies’ stage march to encourage voting

The Portland Raging Grannies march along the Tilikum Crossing Bridge in honor of Justice Ginsburg, Sept. 24, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Social activist group, Portland Raging Grannies, will march from Lownsdale Park to Pioneer Courthouse Sunday afternoon in what the group is calling the “Don’t Let Democracy Die” March.

The 2 p.m. event will feature the “grannies” dressed in mourning black, carrying a mock coffin. The group said the march reflects its deep concerned that the right to vote and access to voting this year has been “especially” threatened.

“Democracy is in danger as is our Constitution,” the group said in a release. “It is crucial that all who are able register their vote this November.”

The Raging Grannies said the public is invited to partake in the march as long as participants abide by public safety precautions.

