PPA files legal challenge to police reform measure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Association is filing a legal challenge to a new civilian oversight charter.

Measure 217 passed Tuesday with more than 80% of city voters. The police union is claiming the charter is legally flawed.

“From a public policy standpoint, the City has created a new police accountability board that is accountable to no one; not City Council, not the City Auditor, not the public,” the PPA said in a statement. “That is terrible public policy. It was unconscionable for Commissioner Hardesty, the proponent of the measure, to put an issue as important as police accountability before the voters without a full and honest explanation of the effect of the new civilian oversight board.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to the PPA’s legal challenge with the following statement:

“The people of Portland overwhelming passed a measure calling for reforms to our police accountability system. We all agree change is needed. This measure reflects the will of the people as demonstrated by their votes. The City will actively defend the voters’ decision and comply with the Charter Amendment to meet any bargaining obligations required by law.”