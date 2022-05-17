PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County voters casting ballots in Tuesday’s primary election may see the results being delayed after a barcode issue was detected a few weeks ago.

The Clackamas County Elections Office announced on May 4 that an unknown number of ballots with blurry barcodes were sent to voters.

The county’s elections office is prepared to tally votes by hand, and voters concerned about the tallying process are invited to observe the proceedings.

“Elections must go on. Elections need to be done on time. Dates are set in stone and we do not get overwhelmed with this because we’re problem solvers,” Clackamas County Elections Clerk Sherry Hall told KOIN 6 News.

Clackamas County Board of County Commissioners Chair Tootie Smith said earlier this month county elections will move forward using the Oregon law’s method to “ensure accuracy and honor voter intent,” but warned election results may “be delayed by the sheer volume of affected ballots, which is not completely known at this time.”