ReportIt!: Election and voting irregularities in your area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With concerns about potential violence before, during and after the election this week in Oregon and Southwest Washington, authorities are on high alert for any reports of voting intimidation or irregularies.
KOIN 6 News also wants to hear from you if you see anything irregular leading up to and on Nov. 3.
Use the form below to fill out the report:
