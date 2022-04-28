PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The four leading Republican candidates for governor will face off in a televised debate Thursday, hosted at 7 p.m. by KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group.

Bud Pierce, Christine Drazan, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan will take part in the debate. They were selected from all the GOP candidates based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6’s parent company. The debate will be hosted by KOIN 6 News anchor Jeff Gianola.

The debate will also be livestreamed on KOIN.com

Pierce, a 65-year-old oncologist and hematologist, was the 2016 Republican nominee for Oregon governor.

Drazan served as the minority leader in the Oregon House before leaving her seat earlier this year to focus on her campaign.

Pulliam currently serves as the mayor of Sandy.

Tiernan is a former chair of the Oregon Republican Party and was a state lawmaker from 1993 to 1997.

The primary for both Republicans and Democrats in Oregon is May 17.

Republican hopefuls for Oregon governor, clockwise: Bud Pierce, Christine Drazan, Stan Pulliam, Bob Tiernan (KOIN, file)

