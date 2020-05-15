Salem’s choices for mayor: 3rd term or newcomer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem voters will decide Tuesday whether Mayor Chuck Bennett will earn a third term leading Oregon’s capital city.

Bennett told KOIN 6 News he’s proud of the revitalization of the downtown area and hopes it returns after the pandemic. He’s also proud of the programs in place for the homeless.

“Probably the longest need in our community was for the long term homeless to begin moving off the streets, and we’d moved 275 people off the streets into permanent housing,” Bennett said. “They’re now graduating from the program and continuing to work. We’re having a very high success rate.”

His other goals are to find funding for a third bridge to West Salem, improving streets, sidewalks and bikepaths, and to improve the water system to prevent recent problems with algae.

Voters will choose between Bennett and political newcomer Brooke Jackson.

KOIN 6 News tried multiple times to reach Jackson but have not yet received a reply.

