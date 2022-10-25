Editor’s note: This article previously stated that Sanders will travel to Oregon on Friday. The senator will travel to Oregon on Thursday Oct. 27.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is the latest notable political figure to schedule a trip to Oregon.

The Democratic Party of Oregon announced Tuesday that Sanders will travel to Eugene and Portland on Thursday to campaign for local Democrats ahead of the November general election.

Sanders’ trip will start with a rally in Eugene at 10 a.m., where he will join gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, who is the Democratic nominee for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Congressman Peter DeFazio and former congressional candidate Doyle Canning.

President Joseph Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren also traveled to Oregon this month to show support for local Democrats, as the state’s gubernatorial race continues to be a dead heat between Kotek and Republican candidate Christine Drazan, according to polls. On Oct. 21, former president Barack Obama also gave his official endorsement for Kotek.

Following the Eugene rally, Sanders will travel to Portland for a second rally at 2 p.m. U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici will also be in attendance.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Sanders’ office for more information and is awaiting a response.