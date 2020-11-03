Shemia Fagan or Kim Thatcher: Oregon’s next Secretary of State

Shemia Fagan, left, Kim Thatcher are vying to become Oregon Secretary of State (Campaign photos, 2020)

This story will be updated as events develop. KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will not call a race for any candidate or issue until that race is called by the Associated Press.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson died in 2019, Gov. Kate Brown named Bev Clarno to replace him, with the stipulation that she wouldn’t run in 2020, making the secretary of state race an open one.

On the Republican side, Kim Thatcher easily dispatched her primary rival to become the nominee. Shemia Fagan earned the Democratic nomination with a razor-thin win that needed extra time to count all the ballots.

Both are state senators. Fagan represents Portland in District 24, Thatcher represents Keizer in District 13.

Regardless of how they got there, Thatcher, 55, hopes to extend the GOP’s hold on this statewide office while Fagan, 39, seeks to return it to the Democrats.

On October 6, KOIN 6 News hosted an hour-long debate with Fagan and Thatcher.They answered questions on topics ranging from the safety of elections to the recent walkouts by Republican legislators that Thatcher participated in. They also discussed protecting Oregon’s forests.

Oregon doesn’t have a lieutenant governor so the winner of this election is next in line if the current governor steps down. Both Fagan and Thatcher indicated they have no plans to run for governor in 2022.