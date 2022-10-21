Challenger Rene Gonzalez and incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty are the candidates for a Portland City Council seat (Campaign photos, 2022)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Election Day is inching closer and KOIN 6 News is hosting a debate for the contenders for the Portland City Council position.

Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez will debate on the city’s biggest issues and how they aim to solve them on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. on KOIN 6.

However, we know many in the Portland community have questions for the candidates — and we would like to ask them on your behalf.

Fill out the form below and your questions may be asked during the debate.

The debate will be moderated by anchor Ken Boddie.