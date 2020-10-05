Wheeler: Portland will be prepared for election night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 4 weeks, voters will make their voices heard on every issue facing them, from the presidential race to the mayoral race.

In Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler — who is seeking re-election — said he already has the wheels in motion to prepare for what may happen in the streets on election night.

Earlier this year other police agencies said no to helping Portland handle violent protests, concerned that those arrested won’t be prosecuted. But Wheeler said the city has stepped up prosecutions related to criminal activity in the protests, and has a plan to election night.

“What I’m going to do is bring together our state and local law enforcement partners and we’re going to hammer out a mutual aid agreement in advance and a clear plan in advance,” Wheeler told KOIN 6 News. “We will share much of that plan with the public. The bottom line: We will absolutely be prepared election night to protect our residents.”

The mayor said Portland police, firefighters and other first responders helped during the wildfires as part of mutual aid. He believes with conversations ahead of time over who does what will work for election night or what might be an emergency situation.

But he re-iterated his opposition to local officers being federally deputized for the rest of the year.

“If I need to take them to court I am happy to consider deputization on a case-by-case basis, but I am not willing to have the federal government supercede us and come in and make decisions about local law enforcement. Today it’s deputization. What’s it next time?”