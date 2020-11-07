Demonstrators in Salem reject election results

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporters of President Trump gathered in Salem Saturday as part of a nationwide “Stop the Steal,” rejecting the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Another man with a camera is pushed, called “antifa” at stop the Steal rally at Oregon State Capitol in Salem today



Bike cops try to separate opposing groups pic.twitter.com/YmtJuygCp7 — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) November 7, 2020

Though some pushing broke out when counter-protesters interrupted the rally, the gathering remained largely peaceful.

Social media posts on Friday indicated that two opposing groups were planning to demonstrate in front of the Capitol at noon — regardless of whether or not the election would be decided.

Oregonians for America organized the local involvement for a nationwide protest.

“He stood for us, now it’s time to stand with him,” reads the description on the Facebook event page for Saturday’s rally. “They’re trying to take President Trump away from this country and we will not stand for it.”

Easily over 100 people have shown up today in front of the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem. Speakers are currently taking the mic to speak on various issues. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/nqcsjmXiWt — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) November 7, 2020

Farther north, another “Stop the Steal” rally was organized in Vancouver.

This is a developing story