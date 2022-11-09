PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Although votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek’s campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor’s race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and Oregon Public Broadcasting.

While the Democratic candidate is leading Republican Christine Drazan by more than 44,000 votes, the Associated Press has not projected a winner in the contest at this time.

In a statement, Kotek said “Oregon faces major challenges, and I look forward to getting to work to solve them. I promise to be a governor for all of Oregon. I will start by working tirelessly to deliver results on issues of shared concern across our state: housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, helping our students succeed, and supporting small businesses.”

“I ask Oregonians – no matter who you voted for in this election – to believe in our state, to stay engaged, and to help figure out solutions together,” Kotek added. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Kotek’s Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, for a new statement following Kotek’s announcement Wednesday night, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Earlier on Wednesday, Drazan’s statement released the following statement: “We are grateful to the many thousands of Oregonians who made their voices heard in this historic election. We continue to monitor returns with the expectation that this race will tighten. We hope to release an additional statement later today.”

Kotek’s campaign announced it would hold a press conference on Thursday.

