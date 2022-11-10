PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek’s campaign announced the gubernatorial candidate will hold a press conference 10 a.m. Thursday.

The press conference comes as the campaign projected Kotek’s win over Republican Christine Drazan on Wednesday just after 8 p.m. based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and Oregon Public Broadcasting. However, at the time of the announcement, the Associated Press had not projected a winner in the contest.

In a statement, Kotek said “Oregon faces major challenges, and I look forward to getting to work to solve them. I promise to be a Governor for all of Oregon. I will start by working tirelessly to deliver results on issues of shared concern across our state: housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, helping our students succeed, and supporting small businesses.”

“I ask Oregonians – no matter who you voted for in this election – to believe in our state, to stay engaged, and to help figure out solutions together,” Kotek added. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Kotek’s Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, for a new statement following Kotek’s announcement Wednesday night, but did not hear back in time for publication.

KOIN 6 News will update this story following the briefing.