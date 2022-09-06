PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the four City Council candidates, Troutdale voters will be voting for three on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

In the 2020 election, voters decided that all candidates would run against each other instead of running for one specific role. This new process means that the three candidates with the most votes will be filling the three available, full-term positions. The winning candidates will serve four-year terms from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2026.

The 2022 candidates for City Council are:

GianPaolo Mammone

Nick Moon

David Ripma

Geoffrey Wunn

An official voter pamphlet with information and statements from each candidate will be published in October. Anyone who needs to register to vote or update their information can do so here by Oct. 18. Ballots will be mailed the next day, on Oct. 19.

As long as ballots are postmarked no later than Nov. 8, they can be returned by mail up until Election Day. Stamps aren’t required to return ballots.

Voters can also return their ballots using the 24-hour book drop slots at any of the Multnomah County Libraries. The Troutdale Library can be found at 2451 SW Cherry Park Road. In addition, there is an official 24-hour Ballot Drop Box at Gresham Library, at 385 NW Miller Avenue. Other drop-off locations can be found here.

Visit the Troutdale elections website for more information.